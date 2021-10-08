St. Paul PD: Armed man at intersection threatened to shoot himself, others

The St. Paul Police Department had asked people to avoid the area while they responded.

St. Paul Police

St. Paul police officers were engaged in an hourlong standoff Friday with an armed man who authorities say was threatening to shoot himself and others.

The incident started with a report of an assault at Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue that came in at about 11 a.m., the St. Paul Police Department told Bring Me The News. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

That man was treated and taken to Regions Hospital.

The department said a "short time later" it learned of another man, in the same area, who was armed with a gun. This man was threatening to shoot himself and shoot others, the police department said.

SPPD tweeted about the incident just after 11:45 a.m., saying officers were at Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue, negotiating with an armed man.

That intersection is surrounded by numerous businesses, including fast food restaurants, retail stores, markets and more. They asked people to avoid the area while they responded to the unfolding situation.

The police department spokesperson said officers cleared the area and began speaking to the man, while SWAT and Crisis Negotiator Unit team members came to the scene.

The suspect was arrested at about 12:30 p.m., with the department noting it is "thankful" things concluded peacefully.

The area was still an "active scene" as of about 1:10 p.m., according to police.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.