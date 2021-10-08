October 8, 2021
Updated:
Original:

St. Paul police: Armed man at busy intersection threatened to shoot himself, others

The St. Paul Police Department had asked people to avoid the area while they responded.
Author:
Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM

St. Paul police officers were engaged in an hourlong standoff Friday with an armed man who authorities say was threatening to shoot himself and others.

The incident started with a report of an assault at Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue that came in at about 11 a.m., the St. Paul Police Department told Bring Me The News. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

That man was treated and taken to Regions Hospital. 

The department said a "short time later" it learned of another man, in the same area, who was armed with a gun. This man was threatening to shoot himself and shoot others, the police department said. 

SPPD tweeted about the incident just after 11:45 a.m., saying officers were at Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue, negotiating with an armed man. 

That intersection is surrounded by numerous businesses, including fast food restaurants, retail stores, markets and more. They asked people to avoid the area while they responded to the unfolding situation.

The police department spokesperson said officers cleared the area and began speaking to the man, while SWAT and Crisis Negotiator Unit team members came to the scene. 

The suspect was arrested at about 12:30 p.m., with the department noting it is "thankful" things concluded peacefully. 

The area was still an "active scene" as of about 1:10 p.m., according to police.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

St. Paul PD: Armed man at intersection threatened to shoot himself, others

The St. Paul Police Department had asked people to avoid the area while they responded.

blue-and-white-sorry-we-re-closed-wooden-signage-1171386
Minnesota Life

What's open, closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day 2021

It's a federal holiday, but not a state holiday.

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

Woman dead, man arrested after armed standoff in Brainerd Lakes Area

The woman was found dead in a cabin after someone reported hearing gunshots.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 8

The next update will come Monday, Oct. 11.

Nate Pentz - Victory Memorial path lines - 3 - crop
Minnesota Life

Repainted park path lines in Mpls. come out a wibbly wobbly mess

The park board has already promised to fix it.

geminids-meteor-shower
MN News

Draconid meteor shower will be most visible Friday evening

The meteor shower is most visible in the northern hemisphere.

court gavel
MN News

Federal jury finds man guilty of forcing women into prostitution in Bloomington

He was arrested at a Bloomington hotel in 2019.

Pixabay - gavel court
MN News

Eden Prairie man sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegal firearm possession

Damien Lashaun Nelson had others purchase firearms for him illegally between June and October of last year.

Raven, Ron Schara
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Minnesota Bound' set to reach iconic television milestone

History in the making.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Driver runs over 32-year-old Burnsville man lying on the highway

The pedestrian died of his injuries.

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

How can Anthony Barr help the Vikings run defense?

The linebacker's potential return could go a long way in stopping opponents on the ground.

basketball
MN Sports

Shot clocks could be coming to Minnesota high school basketball

The issue is expected to be voted on in December but could be several seasons away.

Related

St Paul Police - crash highland park sept 8 2021
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in morning crash at St. Paul intersection

Officers arrived on the scene and found the motorcyclist "gravely injured."

Screen Shot 2021-08-07 at 9.14.55 AM
MN News

Police investigating after George Floyd mural in St. Paul vandalized with racial slurs

The St. Paul Police Department has opened a hate crime investigation into the incident.

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in St. Paul

It happened in the Midway neighborhood.

SPPD Twitter - homicide shooting 09.23.21
MN News

1 killed in daytime shooting near St. Paul gas station

Police don't know a motive and are looking for the suspected shooter.

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

Ex-St. Paul cop gets 6 years in prison for kicking man, allowing K-9 to bite him

The officer kicked a man and allowed a K-9 to bite him during an arrest in 2016.

Screen Shot 2020-04-18 at 5.55.19 PM
MN News

1 man shot dead, another wounded on St. Paul's East Side

Police responded to a report of shots fired around noon Saturday.

MN News

Police: Man threatens to kill everyone at St. Paul wedding

It happened at a church on 7th Street in St. Paul.

MN News

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in St. Paul intersection

It's the third deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash in St. Paul this year.