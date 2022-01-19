Skip to main content
St. Paul police arrest suspect in Tuesday night homicide

St. Paul police arrest suspect in Tuesday night homicide

The man's death marked the third homicide in St. Paul this year.

St. Paul Police Department

The man's death marked the third homicide in St. Paul this year.

Editors note: A previous version of this story included details about a homicide that happened in September 2021 that was unintentionally resent to media outlets. The story has since been updated. 

St. Paul police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting in the city Tuesday night. 

Police said officers responded to the 300 block of Blair Avenue at 5:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They found a man outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was taken to the hospital, where he died. He will be identified by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office. 

Police hadn't arrested a suspect as of Tuesday night, but on Wednesday SPPD tweeted a man had been booked into jail in connection to the fatal shooting. 

Officials have not said what led to the shooting. 

This was the third homicide in St. Paul this year. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Omicron may have already peaked in Minnesota

Reported cases lag what's happening in real time, so the newly reported cases over the next week or so will still be very high.

MnDot snow plow cam I-35 12-10-21
Minnesota Life

MnDOT reveals 50 snowplow name finalists

Voting is open through Wednesday, Jan. 26.

gov tim walz
MN News

Walz's $2.7B infrastructure plan includes $940M for climate projects

Projects will help Minnesota prevent or adapt to climate change and mitigate its impacts, the governor says.

south st paul mayor twitter 2
Minnesota Life

'Just took this': MN mayor tweeting others' pics says it's for 'entertainment'

The mayor told Bring Me The News his goal on Twitter is to spread joy.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 19

More than 44,000 new cases reported from the holiday weekend.

rise bagel co
MN Food & Drink

Bagel shop closes amid vax-or-test mandate, posts: 'All are welcome here'

Other Twin Cities restaurants have also temporarily closed this week.

Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Spielman: 'It was constantly like a moving target all the time'

Spielman said drafting and rostering players who fit the scheme was difficult with all of the offensive coordinators Mike Zimmer had.

police lights
MN News

Suspect fled police, found hiding in old camper in scrap yard

Police say they were trying to pull him over for driving without any lights.

part wolf
MN Food & Drink

Part Wolf in Minneapolis to close at the end of January

The Nomad World Pub became Part Wolf in 2019.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Omicron fading in Minnesota? Wastewater detection provides hope

Wastewater samples can help predict a rise or fall in COVID-19 cases.

covid vaccine card
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minneapolis, St. Paul vaccine-or-test rule for dining now in effect

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required.

freight train railroad tracks
MN News

Man crawls to safety before train hits his stuck wheelchair

The incident happened Tuesday on Highway 169.

Related

st paul homicide sept 1
MN News

St. Paul police: Man in pickup truck fatally shot in the head, 14-year-old arrested

It is St. Paul's 22 homicide of the year.

st. paul homicide
MN News

Man fatally stabbed in St. Paul, marking record 35th homicide this year

Police have arrested a suspect in the case.

st paul robbery suspect
MN News

Police: St. Paul burglar stole gun, killed family's dog

The suspect also took silver bars valued at $7,600, authorities said.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man shot neighbor, said he 'beat him to the draw'

The neighbors had been feuding, with the suspect telling police the other man threatened to kill him, charges said.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul police arrive to 'disturbing scene,' find woman dead in home

An adult male was arrested in connection with her death.

MN News

One dead in Tuesday night shooting in St. Paul

It's the fourth homicide in St. Paul this year.

st. paul shooting (1)
MN News

Man fatally shot in vehicle in St. Paul Monday afternoon

It's the city's 14th homicide this year.

st. paul police homicide april 13 2021
MN News

Woman found suffering from 'fatal wound' in St. Paul apartment

Her death marks the 10th homicide in the city this year.