St. Paul police arrest suspect in Tuesday night homicide

Editors note: A previous version of this story included details about a homicide that happened in September 2021 that was unintentionally resent to media outlets. The story has since been updated.

St. Paul police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting in the city Tuesday night.

Police said officers responded to the 300 block of Blair Avenue at 5:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They found a man outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died. He will be identified by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

Police hadn't arrested a suspect as of Tuesday night, but on Wednesday SPPD tweeted a man had been booked into jail in connection to the fatal shooting.

Officials have not said what led to the shooting.

This was the third homicide in St. Paul this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.