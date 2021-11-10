St. Paul police arrive to 'disturbing scene,' find woman dead in home

St. Paul police officers responding to an early morning call arrived to what police described as a "disturbing scene" at a Payne-Phalen home: A woman dead from an apparent attack.

A 911 call for a "domestic disturbance" on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East came in just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, the St. Paul Police Department said. Officers got to the home and found a woman in her 60s who was "badly beaten," according to the release.

Another individual, a 38-year-old man whom police describe as a suspect, was also inside the home.

St. Paul Fire medics were called to the residence. They pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said. It is being investigated as a homicide, the city's 33rd this year.

The adult male was taken into custody and booked into Ramsey County Jail, according to SPPD.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to positively ID the victim and determine a cause of death.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.