String of vehicle thefts in St. Paul, most left running unattended

St. Paul Police Department: 11 vehicles stolen since Sunday, most left running unattended

The department is urging people not to leave their car running unattended.

Photo by Alvis Taurēns on Unsplash

The St. Paul Police Department has some advice: "Don't leave your vehicle running unattended."

The reminder comes after 11 vehicles have been reported stolen in St. Paul since Sunday, the SPPD said at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Seven of those stolen vehicles were left running unattended. That includes a vehicle stolen Monday night with a dog inside.

"We hate to sound like a broken record player, but please, don’t leave your vehicle running unattended," the SPPD said, adding: "And, most importantly, DON’T leave your children, pets, cell phones, laptops, purses and any other valuables in your car, truck or SUV."

St. Paul and other cities in the Twin Cities metro have been grappling with a surge in vehicle thefts and carjackings for months, including numerous reports involving stolen vehicles with dogs inside. 

On Monday, SPPD released photos of a woman who was seen driving an Audi that on Jan. 17 had been stolen while a puppy was inside. 

Earlier this month, a dog was reunited with his owner after a two-day search. The dog was inside his owner's vehicle when it was stolen in South St. Paul.

