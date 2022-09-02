St. Paul Police: Gas station employee shot on Grand Avenue

A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries Thursday after being shot while working at Speedway on St. Paul's Grand Avenue.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, police were called to the gas station around 6:30 p.m. and found an employee with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder area.

He was given medical attention on-scene and transported to Regions Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition Friday morning.

"Preliminary information is that this incident was not random, and the result of a confrontation not related to the business of Speedway," police stated. "There appears to be no indication at this time that this was a store robbery."

No arrests had been made in connection with the incident as of Friday morning.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.