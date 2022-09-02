Skip to main content
St. Paul Police: Gas station employee shot on Grand Avenue

Police believe a confrontation led to the shooting.

The Speedway at 925 Grand Ave. in St. Paul, Minn. closed Thursday evening after an employee was shot. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries Thursday after being shot while working at Speedway on St. Paul's Grand Avenue. 

According to the St. Paul Police Department, police were called to the gas station around 6:30 p.m. and found an employee with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder area. 

He was given medical attention on-scene and transported to Regions Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition Friday morning. 

"Preliminary information is that this incident was not random, and the result of a confrontation not related to the business of Speedway," police stated. "There appears to be no indication at this time that this was a store robbery." 

No arrests had been made in connection with the incident as of Friday morning. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

