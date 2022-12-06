St. Paul police hit man with squad car, fatally shoot him

A man who was allegedly armed and the subject of a domestic violence call died in St. Paul after being struck by a squad car and fatally shot by police Monday evening.

St. Paul Police Department issued a release in the early hours of Tuesday morning, describing its version of events after it was called to a domestic incident around 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of Earl Street and Hudson Road in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

The incident ended with the man, who was allegedly holding a gun in the middle of the road, being shot multiple times by officers, and later dying in Regions Hospital.

The 911 caller told police that "an assault took place and a man was armed with a gun" before the call ended "abruptly."

As police arrived, the man was seen by officers "running throughout the immediate area with a handgun in his hand."

According to police, the man then approached a vehicle on Hudson Road and attempted a carjacking, before police drove up to him and reportedly struck him with a squad car.

"As the officers got out of their car, the man was standing with the gun in his hand and an officer fired multiple rounds, striking the man in the torso and leg," St. Paul PD said.

Police say immediate medical aid was given, however, the man died shortly after arriving at Regions Hospital.

Police were wearing body cameras that were activated at the time of the incident. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will review the video and other evidence in a full investigation.

Police said the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave while the BCA investigates, as is standard procedure in police shootings.

The man's identity and cause of death will be released at a later time once a full autopsy is conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said he was "saddened" to hear about the incident Monday night.

No other information is immediately available Tuesday morning.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.