Skip to main content
St. Paul police hit man with squad car, fatally shoot him

St. Paul police hit man with squad car, fatally shoot him

Police said officers responded to a domestic incident involving the suspect Monday night.

Bring Me The News

Police said officers responded to a domestic incident involving the suspect Monday night.

A man who was allegedly armed and the subject of a domestic violence call died in St. Paul after being struck by a squad car and fatally shot by police Monday evening.

St. Paul Police Department issued a release in the early hours of Tuesday morning, describing its version of events after it was called to a domestic incident around 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of Earl Street and Hudson Road in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

The incident ended with the man, who was allegedly holding a gun in the middle of the road, being shot multiple times by officers, and later dying in Regions Hospital.

The 911 caller told police that "an assault took place and a man was armed with a gun" before the call ended "abruptly."

As police arrived, the man was seen by officers "running throughout the immediate area with a handgun in his hand." 

According to police, the man then approached a vehicle on Hudson Road and attempted a carjacking, before police drove up to him and reportedly struck him with a squad car.

"As the officers got out of their car, the man was standing with the gun in his hand and an officer fired multiple rounds, striking the man in the torso and leg," St. Paul PD said.

Police say immediate medical aid was given, however, the man died shortly after arriving at Regions Hospital.

Police were wearing body cameras that were activated at the time of the incident. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will review the video and other evidence in a full investigation. 

Police said the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave while the BCA investigates, as is standard procedure in police shootings.

The man's identity and cause of death will be released at a later time once a full autopsy is conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said he was "saddened" to hear about the incident Monday night.

No other information is immediately available Tuesday morning.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Police tape
MN News

St. Paul police hit man with squad car, fatally shoot him

Police said officers responded to a domestic incident involving the suspect Monday night.

holiday-train-3
MN Lifestyle

Here's the Minnesota schedule for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

It'll make numerous stops across Minnesota.

RogerEbnetMugshotYellowStone
MN News

Charges: Minnesota elementary school teacher sexually assaulted 3 boys

The incidents were captured on video taken inside an elementary school classroom.

Police tape
MN News

Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening

It happened around 6:10 p.m. on the city's East Side.

Kollie Jr.
MN News

Woman killed in Moorhead identified as suspect's mother

An appeal has been issued to find the suspect's vehicle, which remains missing.

Hamilton
TV, Movies and The Arts

Ticket details released for 5-week run of 'Hamilton' in Minneapolis

The tour of the production has been delayed twice due to the pandemic.

GummiesDeathByGummyBears
MN News

Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against 3 THC edible retailers

The board has received 46 complaints in the past four months regarding the products.

Screen Shot 2022-12-05 at 2.53.55 PM
MN News

ATF now investigating fire at Lyndale Avenue apartment building

It was the second fire at a vacant building owned by the same landlord that was being used by squatters in the past few months.

FB_IMG_1668547011137
Sponsored Story

Let the good times roll

Minnesota Roller Derby is back!

StumpysGoogleMaps
MN Food & Drink

Beloved restaurant in southeastern MN to close after 40 years

A final night of celebrations is scheduled for Dec. 17.

PrinsburgGoogle
MN News

MN town shelves ordinance allowing residents to sue abortion providers

Attorney General Keith Ellison advised the town to not go forward with the ordinance.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weird

MnDOT's now-annual Name a Snowplow contest is back again

Aaaaaaaand go!

Related

MN News

Police fatally shoot 'aggressive' man in St. Paul

st. paul homicide
MN News

Man in his 20s fatally shot in St. Paul home

This marks the sixth homicide in St. Paul this year.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

16-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal St. Paul shooting

Another 16-year-old was arrested for the killing.

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

St. Paul PD: Armed man at intersection threatened to shoot himself, others

The St. Paul Police Department had asked people to avoid the area while they responded.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 10.45.49 AM
MN News

In speech, man awarded by St. Paul PD for saving life turns criticism on police

The man was given the St. Paul Police chief's award for valor.

St. Paul Police crash
MN News

St. Paul police: Kids in stolen car rammed squad, hid in porta-potty

The incident sent the Minnesota Capitol into a brief lockdown.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Man with gunshot wound dies at hospital in St. Paul's 15th homicide this year

The man, noted to be in his 20s, was found inside a home in the Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police tape
MN News

Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening

It happened around 6:10 p.m. on the city's East Side.