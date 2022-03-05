Skip to main content

St. Paul police investigating shooting death in Frogtown neighborhood

It's the city's 10th homicide of 2022.
St. Paul Police Department

A man was shot to death in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood on Friday morning. 

Police were called to a residence on the 600 block of Blair Avenue at about 11:30 a.m., and found found a man lying in the backyard. A news release says he had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was unresponsive and not breathing. 

An investigation is now underway. St. Paul police say no arrests have been made yet. 

Few other details have been released. The victim will be identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner in the coming days. 

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 651-266-5650.

The shooting marks the 10th homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.  

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

