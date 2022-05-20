St. Paul police: Kids in stolen car rammed squad, hid in porta-potty

Four children were arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly riding around in a stolen vehicle, crashing into a squad car and attempting to hide from police inside a portable toilet.

The incident sent the Minnesota State Capitol into a brief lockdown when the juvenile suspects, ages 12-15, hid from officers.

According to St. Paul Police, officers began tracking a stolen vehicle in the area of Blair and Western avenues around 7:20 p.m.

An officer on-duty saw the vehicle — known to have been stolen from St. Paul — being driven recklessly with teenage passengers hanging out the windows.

A law enforcement helicopter began to track the vehicle after the driver fled an attempted traffic stop, police said.

On the road, the vehicle was soon joined by another stolen vehicle from Edina and both vehicles were driven to Woodbury.

Stop sticks stopped the stolen St. Paul vehicle and three juveniles jumped out and got into the second stolen vehicle, which made its way back to St. Paul, police said.

At University and Park avenues, the 15-year-old driver allegedly rammed into the back of a marked St. Paul police squad at speeds of about 40 miles per hour, according to St. Paul Police.

The stolen vehicle was then driven into a State of Minnesota parking lot nearby, where it crashed and four juveniles got out and ran.

The driver allegedly ran into a building, but was quickly taken into custody. The three other juveniles attempted to hide in a portable toilet, but were tracked by the helicopter and arrested without incident.

The officer in involved in the crash did not report any injuries, according to St. Paul Police.