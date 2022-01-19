St. Paul: Man called police to report he killed his wife

A man has been arrested for the death of his wife after he called the police to say he killed her.

The St. Paul Police Department said the 46-year-old man called at about 3:05 a.m. He said he shot his wife inside their home on the 30 block of Winnipeg Avenue West.

Police responded to the scene to find his wife, in her 40s, dead inside the home.

The man was taken into custody outside the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center and was booked into jail.

Police have not yet determined a motive for the killing and investigators are working to determine what happened.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

1 dead in shooting in Frogtown

St. Paul police are also investigating the death of a man outside a home on Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to the 300 block of Blair Avenue at 5:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They found a man outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died. He will be identified by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are now trying to determine who is responsible for the man's death. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday night and officials are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 651-266-5650.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.