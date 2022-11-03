Skip to main content
St. Paul police searching for two teens last seen in Dayton's Bluff area

St. Paul police searching for two teens last seen in Dayton's Bluff area

The girls are known to hangout in downtown St. Paul.

Znaya Gordon (right) and Anastasia Miller (left). Courtesy of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The girls are known to hangout in downtown St. Paul.

Police in St. Paul are asking for the public's help in locating two teenage girls last seen Tuesday in the East Side neighborhood of Dayton's Bluff. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension on Thursday identified the missing teens as Znaya Gordon, 16, and Anastasia Miller, 17. 

Authorities said Znaya was last seen wearing a pink and blue jacket with the word "love" written on it in white letters. She's 5'5" and 230 pounds. 

Anastasia was last seen wearing a pink bonnet and maroon sweatshirt with the word "pink" on it. She was also carrying a tan backpack. 

Authorities said the two girls were last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday leaving a home in the 1200 block of Seventh Street East on foot. They are known to hang out in the downtown area. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 3.16.47 PM
MN News

St. Paul police searching for two teens last seen in Dayton's Bluff area

The girls are known to hangout in downtown St. Paul.

BlaineHighSchoolFB
MN News

Police called to fight involving 2 Blaine High School students

A letter was sent to parents following the incident.

Blake Stangel booking photo
MN News

Man pleads guilty to cold case murder of 71-year-old Hibbing woman

The man was charged in 2021 for the 2017 murder.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 1.16.42 PM
MN News

Rochester man charged in death of woman found dead under a tarp

Tia Arleth was found dead in June.

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

Overdose spike in Hennepin County leaves 6 dead within a week

Authorities are continuing to heighten awareness surrounding the risks of opioids.

2
Sponsored Story

The SCHEELS Experience

Whether looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS is a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family.

radio
MN Music and Radio

What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Sept.-Oct. 2022?

KFAN topped KOOL 108 for the top spot in the latest ratings.

image
MN News

MN family mourns beloved pet they say was kicked during Amazon delivery

The incident happened last month at a home near Buffalo.

white-tailed deer
MN Lifestyle

Hunters warned: Don't put deer carcasses in recycling bin

It apparently needs to be said.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 11.24.55 AM
MN News

Woman killed in possible hit-and-run in Uptown alley

The woman was found dead in an alleyway between Dupont and Emerson Avenue South.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1

Case levels have remained idle the last three weeks, though wastewater levels are increasing.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 10.26.48 AM
MN Food & Drink

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Good news for people who "love that chicken."

Related

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 6.24.50 PM
MN News

Police investigating double homicide Thursday in St. Paul

St. Paul confirmed the killings Thursday afternoon.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Driver killed in St. Paul crash Friday evening

The crash happened at the intersection of Ames Avenue and White Bear Avenue.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

Person found shot dead in St. Paul alley

An investigation is underway.

image
MN News

Suspect arrested after man and dog shot on St. Paul's East Side

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Lou Vue
MN News

Missing woman last seen in St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood

Police said she was last seen on Oct. 23.

Screen Shot 2022-11-01 at 11.25.32 AM
MN News

Mayor nominates Commander Axel Henry for St. Paul police chief

Axel Henry, a 24-year department veteran, grew up in St. Paul.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Woman killed in St. Paul head-on collision identified

The others involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 9.14.06 AM
MN News

Three killed in separate shootings in Minneapolis, St. Paul

The shootings bring Minneapolis' homicide total so far this year to 38, while St. Paul's total is now 18.