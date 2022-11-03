St. Paul police searching for two teens last seen in Dayton's Bluff area

Police in St. Paul are asking for the public's help in locating two teenage girls last seen Tuesday in the East Side neighborhood of Dayton's Bluff.

The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension on Thursday identified the missing teens as Znaya Gordon, 16, and Anastasia Miller, 17.

Authorities said Znaya was last seen wearing a pink and blue jacket with the word "love" written on it in white letters. She's 5'5" and 230 pounds.

Anastasia was last seen wearing a pink bonnet and maroon sweatshirt with the word "pink" on it. She was also carrying a tan backpack.

Authorities said the two girls were last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday leaving a home in the 1200 block of Seventh Street East on foot. They are known to hang out in the downtown area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.