St. Paul police seek armed robbery suspect in 4 crimes at Wells Fargo bank

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a person suspected of armed robberies and attempted robberies at the same Wells Fargo bank in St. Paul over the past month. In two incidents, the suspect shot the victims.

The St. Paul Police Department on Monday said there have been at least four incidents at the bank at 1379 Phalen Blvd. over the past month, two of which the suspect used a gun. 

The incidents include: 

— A 22-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the bank at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 14. She said she was leaving work and clearing snow off her vehicle when she was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect fled on foot but police did not locate the suspect, Steve Linders of the SPPD told Bring Me The News.

— A 72-year-old woman was walking from the bank around 4:23 p.m. on Jan. 11 when the suspect came up behind her, grabbed her purse, and ran away, police said. She wasn't hurt. 

— A 47-year-old man was in his vehicle at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 11, when the suspect came up and pounded on his car, demanding money. The man began to drive away and the suspect shot at him at least twice — one shot hit the man in the hand, police said.

— A woman was shot in the chest after leaving the bank's ATM in a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2021. She is expected to survive her injuries, Linders said. 

Police believe the same person could be involved in all four robberies, though it's possible someone else was involved, Linders said.

The victims described the suspect as a Black man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket with a white logo on the front and back. Police believe the suspect in the December incident was wearing the same outfit.

"Our investigators have been working the case hard — doing undercover work, following up on leads and poring over video footage — but so far they haven’t been able to find the suspect," the SPPD said on Monday. 

Investigators are asking anyone who knows the suspect to call them at 651-266-5650.

Authorities say it's possible more people may have been robbed or are victims of attempted robbery at Wells Fargo who haven't yet reported it. They are asked to call police so the incidents can be investigated.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

