St. Paul police seek help to find 'vulnerable' missing 61-year-old man

St. Paul police seeking public's help to find 'vulnerable' missing 61-year-old man

Prince Okeke was last seen walking away from the 400 block of Lynnhurst Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Police in St. Paul are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man they say is vulnerable.

On Saturday, the St. Paul Police Department took to Facebook to ask for help finding Prince Okeke, 61. Okeke walked away from the 400 block of Lynnhurst Avenue on Saturday afternoon and has not been seen since, according to the post.

Okeke is described as being 5’7” and wearing a blue winter coat and slippers. He suffers from health issues that make him vulnerable, police say.

Those with information about his whereabouts are encouraged to call 651-291-1111. 

