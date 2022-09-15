Skip to main content
St. Paul 'predator' gets 43 years for targeting 1,100 girls in sextortion scheme

Vue Vang used fake social media accounts to coerce girls into sending him sexually explicit images before threatening them.

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 43 years in prison for targeting more than 1.100 girls in a “sextortion scheme,” using social media to coerce them into sending sexually explicit images before threatening them.

Yue Vang, 31, was sentenced to 516 months in prison followed by a lifetime term of supervised release in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Vang previously pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort in June.

Over the course of at least five years, Vang would create fake social media accounts on services like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to communicate with minor girls. Pretending to be a woman, Vang would convince the girls, who lived both in the U.S. and abroad, to send him sexually explicit images.

Vang would then threaten to distribute the images to friends, family and classmates unless they agreed to send him more, according to court documents.

“Using popular social media apps to prey on his victims, Vang’s manipulation began with compliments and expressions of flattery, which quickly turned into threats and extortion,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lager said in a statement.

“Today’s 40-year prison sentence shows that the reprehensible crime of child sexual exploitation will not be tolerated.”

One instance occurred in June of 2016, when Vang said he would “ruin” a girl’s life and send the explicit images to her classmates and parents unless she sent him more.

So far, at least 750 of Vang’s victims have been identified. Law enforcement is working to confirm the identities of others.

“There are few crimes as damaging and traumatic to a young person as sextortion. Vang is a predator who targeted innocent and impressionable young girls, exploiting their innocence for pictures and videos. He robbed them of their childhood and forever altered their lives and the lives of their families,” said Michael Paul, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Minneapolis Division, in a statement. 

