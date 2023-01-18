Skip to main content
St. Paul Public Works Director addresses challenges with replow effort

Public Works is working overtime.

A Saint Paul Public Works snow plow passes by Summit Overlook Park on Dec. 15, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

Many St. Paul residents were dissatisfied Tuesday to find their icy, rutted neighborhood streets remained slush-covered after the first day of the city's four-day snow plow effort. 

While some residents complained they saw little change in street conditions after the plow passed by, others found their street had been entirely missed.  

In a Twitter post Wednesday, Public Works Director Sean Kershaw issued an apology and said the city will adjust its schedule for the remainder of the week if needed to get the job done. 

He cited new routes and weather conditions among the challenges hindering Tuesday's plow effort. 

Kershaw said crews are better staffed and getting an earlier start Wednesday and drivers are being coached on "improving impact." 

"Drivers and their supervisors are working overtime to get this done," he wrote. "Please be patient with them, & I apologize that we didn’t meet our goals or your expectations." 

While there is no emergency in St. Paul, the city is still grappling with the effects of near record-breaking snowstorms in early January. 

The situation could be complicated by fresh snow arriving in the Twin Cities Wednesday and Thursday. More on that here.

More details on this week's parking restrictions can be found here

