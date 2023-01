Nassib Restaurant in St. Paul was damaged by a fire Sunday evening.

Firefighters arrived around 5:22 p.m. to find "heavy smoke and flames" coming from the building at 540 Rice Street. The flames were quickly extinguished.

The St. Paul Fire Department's preliminary investigation says the fire was likely accidental.

The extent of the damage caused to the East African restaurant is not clear at this stage.

An investigation is ongoing.