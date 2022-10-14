Skip to main content
St. Paul says Summit Avenue reconstruction won't happen in 2023

"Save Our Street" sign in St. Paul marks opposition to a proposed regional bike trail on Summit Avenue. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

A street reconstruction of a half-mile stretch of Summit Avenue won't take place next year as planned, according to the city of St. Paul. 

St. Paul Public Works on Thursday announced the department will instead reallocate the funds to fix-up the pavement on a larger section of the roadway from Mississippi River Boulevard to Victoria Street. 

The department had planned to reconstruct Summit Avenue next year from Lexington Parkway to Victoria Street — a segment that includes the Minnesota Governor's Residence. 

“We want to wait until the City has a finalized Parks Master Plan for Summit Avenue before we begin any future planning and engineering work for potential changes along Summit Avenue,” said Director of Saint Paul Public Works Sean Kershaw. “That being said, we know the roadway pavement conditions on these sections of Summit Avenue could not wait another year without some form of larger maintenance effort in 2023.”

The city's Parks and Recreation department continues to work on a draft regional trail master plan that's set to include an off-street bicycle connection between the Mississippi River Gorge Regional Park and the Sam Morgan Regional Trail via Summit Avenue and downtown St. Paul. 

Rallying for the new bike path has been met with opposition from many residents of Summit Hill, where "Save Our Street" signs are common in lawns along the historic avenue. 

"Our staff is working hard to ensure any future changes to the configuration of Summit Avenue meet the needs of all who use this important corridor now and into the future,” said Parks and Recreation Director Andy Rodriguez. “We have been engaging with and listening to community members both locally and regionally, and look forward to sharing a summary of the feedback we have received as a part of the draft master plan.”

The department will host a community open house regarding the plans on Thurs., Oct. 27 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Hidden River Middle School.  

A 30-day public comment period will follow for residents to share feedback on the draft master plan. A link to provide comments on the draft master plan will be available following the open house on the project website at www.engagestpaul.org/summit.

