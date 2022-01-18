Skip to main content
St. Paul students have list of demands for district amid COVID response

St. Paul students have list of demands for district amid COVID response

They've released a list of demands.

Unsplash

They've released a list of demands.

Students at St. Paul Public Schools are planning to walk out on Tuesday in protest of the district's COVID-19 response. 

The students released a list of demands and plan to walk out at 1 p.m. to show the district there needs to be a cohesive COVID plan, according to a Change.org petition, which has more than 1,300 signatures. 

"Students feel uncomfortable in schools because of SPPS's failure to follow health guidelines and keep SPPS students and their families safe," the petition says. 

According to SPPS' COVID dashboard, during the month of January, 1,717 students and 689 staff have tested positive. 

The students' petition says they've created a list of demands and "hope for an environment in which SPPS will work with SPPS students, and honor our requests and concerns." 

"We want to continue to learn, and we hope that SPPS will allow us to do so in a safe way for students and families," the petition adds. 

Their demands include:

  • Switching to distance learning for two weeks, like other districts in the state have done, until the omicron variant is under control
  • Provide KN95 masks for students and staff
  • Provide PCR tests for staff and students
  • Create an online learning/hybrid learning option
  • Continue contact tracing
  • Protect staff by supporting the SPFE Union and working with the union's requests

You can find their entire list of demands here

Next Up

unsplash - classroom students teachers
MN Coronavirus

St. Paul students have list of demands for district amid COVID response

They've released a list of demands.

1114_LA-116
MN Vikings

Vikings must continue building out receiving corps in 2022

Justin Jefferson headlines a young, promising group, but more depth is still needed

middle river 1
Minnesota Life

Minnesota city seeks to woo new residents with free land, other perks

The city is known as the goose capital of Minnesota.

holy angels high school j nelson
MN News

Students evacuated, classes canceled at Holy Angels HS

Details are still coming in.

covid test 6
MN Coronavirus

You can order 4 free at-home COVID tests starting January 19

Tests will ship for free within 7-12 days, according to the White House.

Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 9.39.38 PM
MN Wild

Jordan Greenway runs into Darcy Kuemper, sparks fight

Kuemper got knocked out of the game, leading to the brawl.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

MacKinnon's controversial goal helps Avalanche top Wild

Kirill Kaprizov's two goals were spoiled by a questionable call.

powell itasca jail jan 2022 resize
MN News

Attorney accused of sex assault misses hearing, DMs judge

He was arrested the next day after a warrant was issued,

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Charges: Man who killed father with hammer says 'the devil made me do it'

The 33-year-old has been charged with murder.

lorie shaull vulcan snow park st paul winter carnival 2018
Minnesota Life

Winter Carnival: Get vaccinated or test negative before coming

Organizers are also reminding people to be mindful of the city's emergency regulations.

State Patrol
MN News

2-year-old California girl hurt in crash in southern MN

Another passenger was also injured.

ugliest house in america
MN Property

Did either of these 2 MN homes get voted the 'Ugliest House in America'?

This story contains spoilers for the HGTV series.

Related

classroom
MN Coronavirus

Take a look at St. Paul Public Schools' back-to-school planning

Families will have the option for distance learning no matter what the state decides.

Jeanelle Foster
MN Coronavirus

St. Paul school board chair briefly hospitalized with COVID-19

She is now at home recovering.

Dodge Center
MN Coronavirus

SE MN school district moves to distance learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

The district aims to be back for in-person learning by early next week.

Classroom
MN Coronavirus

List of fall restart plans chosen by Minnesota school districts

This list will be updated as more school districts announce their plans.

teacher, coronavirus, covid-19, school, classroom
MN News

St. Paul to start bringing students back to school buildings Feb. 1

Students have been distancing learning since the start of the pandemic last spring.

covid, schools
MN Coronavirus

Unvaccinated students, staff urged to take COVID-19 test 'at least once a week'

The recommendation is for students and staff, regardless of symptoms.

classroom mask
MN Coronavirus

Rochester schools may change mask rules to require them for all

The school board will consider the proposal, as well as others, on Aug. 17.

unsplash - school girl students
MN News

St. Paul is closing 6 schools amid declining enrollment

The board revised the plan after the school communities voiced concerns.