St. Paul students have list of demands for district amid COVID response

Students at St. Paul Public Schools are planning to walk out on Tuesday in protest of the district's COVID-19 response.

The students released a list of demands and plan to walk out at 1 p.m. to show the district there needs to be a cohesive COVID plan, according to a Change.org petition, which has more than 1,300 signatures.

"Students feel uncomfortable in schools because of SPPS's failure to follow health guidelines and keep SPPS students and their families safe," the petition says.

According to SPPS' COVID dashboard, during the month of January, 1,717 students and 689 staff have tested positive.

The students' petition says they've created a list of demands and "hope for an environment in which SPPS will work with SPPS students, and honor our requests and concerns."

"We want to continue to learn, and we hope that SPPS will allow us to do so in a safe way for students and families," the petition adds.

Their demands include:

Switching to distance learning for two weeks, like other districts in the state have done, until the omicron variant is under control

Provide KN95 masks for students and staff

Provide PCR tests for staff and students

Create an online learning/hybrid learning option

Continue contact tracing

Protect staff by supporting the SPFE Union and working with the union's requests

You can find their entire list of demands here.