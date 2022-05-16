Skip to main content

St. Paul to close road in anticipation of Mississippi River flooding

River levels are expected to rise through the week.
Harriet Island flooding, St. Paul

Flooding at Harriet Island in 2011.

The City of St. Paul is closing Water Street/Lilydale Road Monday due to flooding that is expected from the cresting Mississippi River.

The city announced Saturday that the street would close beginning Monday, with Water Street closed to all traffic between Hwy. 13 and Plato Boulevard.

What's more, several areas, trails and facilities in local parks are being closed temporarily as the river levels rise, though Harriet Island and the Pool and Yacht Club will remain open.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, the Mississippi had reached a level of 11.79 feet in St. Paul, and is currently expected to rise until it crests at 13.7 feet this coming weekend.

The city enters "action stage" that prompts closures when the river level passes 10 feet, with "minor flood" stage reached at 14 feet.

The city is calling on people to "use caution" when exploring the following areas close to the river:

  • Chestnut Plaza
  • City House
  • Crosby Farm Regional Park
  • Desnoyer Trail
  • Harriet Island Pavilion and public dock
  • Hidden Falls Regional Park
  • Kelly's Landing
  • Lamberts Landing
  • Lilydale Regional Park
  • Raspberry Island
  • Upper Landing
  • Watergate Marina

“We monitor the Mississippi River levels all year long. Temporarily closing Water Street is a standard practice by the City when the river levels start to rise,” said Sean Kershaw, City of Saint Paul’s Director of Public Works.

"We remind people to be safe and always follow all posted signs when enjoying the river. Do not explore or go into any areas, trails, or roads that are closed due to the high water levels."

You can find more information here.

River levels across the state have been rising due to a combination of winter snowmelt and heavy rain. Areas of the North Shore have seen roads buckled and pedestrian bridges damaged by surging rivers near local resorts.

Harriet Island flooding, St. Paul
