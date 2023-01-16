St. Paul to ticket, tow vehicles during four-day plow effort

The near record-breaking snowstorms of early January are still causing pain on St. Paul streets — but, relief could be coming this week.

While there is no snow emergency, St. Paul Public Works will be conducting a citywide plow operation Tuesday through Friday.

Residents and visitors are asked to adhere to the following parking restrictions or face ticketing and towing. Here's where you should NOT park between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. this week:

Tuesday, January 17 — North side (odd-numbered side) of east-west residential streets.

Wednesday, January 18 — South side (even-numbered side) of east-west residential streets.

Thursday, January 19 — East side (even-numbered side) of north-south residential streets.

Friday, January 20 — West side (odd-numbered side) of north-south residential streets.

“This citywide residential plowing effort is extremely critical to keep Saint Paul’s side streets safe and passible as we try to widen and clean up our streets,” stated Sean Kershaw, the city's public works director.

“It is only mid-January and we are getting close to season average snowfall totals. There is a lot of winter still to come.”

Vehicles that have been parked on the streets for more than 48 hours may be ticketed and towed by the St. Paul Police Department, the city's release stated.