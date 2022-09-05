Skip to main content
St. Paul triple homicide victims ID'd: 'Somebody knows what happened'

The killings mark the 25th, 26th and 27th known homicides in St. Paul this year.

The shooting that left three dead and two injured on the 900 block of Case Ave. E. in St. Paul on Sunday was not a domestic-related incident, according to an update from police on Monday. 

All five gunshot victims are adults, with two victims who were found outside the house hospitalized in stable condition. The three people found dead inside the home have been identified as 33-year-old Angelica M. Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory U. Freeman, and 44-year-old Maisha M. Spaulding.

All three homicide victims are from St. Paul, but interim Chief of Police Jeremy Ellison does not know at this time if any of the victims lived at the home where the shooting happened.

"We're tired of these press conferences. We're tired of these midnight calls. We're tired of these incidences playing out in our community over and over and over and over and over again. What happened last night is just plain unacceptable," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Monday. 

"Somebody knows what happened last night. Somebody knows who did it last night, and I'm calling on those individuals to come forward, to turn yourself in," Carter said.

Tyrone Terrill, the president of the African-American Leadership Council, said those responsible for the shooting "need to be brought to justice as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is urged to come forward and call police at 651-266-5650.

No arrests have been made and Ellison suggested that police do know who they are looking for. 

The call for help came in around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, with responding officers finding two people outside who had been shot, then three victims confirmed dead inside by St. Paul Fire medics. 

Saint Paul Sgt. Mike Ernster called the crime scene "one of the most complex" in recent memory, adding that the shooting happened at home where there had been 17 calls for service in the past year, ranging from disorderly conduct and domestic crimes to aggravated assault.

The killings mark the 25th, 26th and 27th known homicides in St. Paul this year. 

