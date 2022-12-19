St. Paul Walgreens closed to deal with 'urgent' pest problem

Skip to main content
A downtown St. Paul Walgreens has closed its doors for three weeks due to a pest problem.

The Walgreens located at 398 Wabasha St. posted signage on its door announcing that it would close for three weeks. It shut down on Friday and will be undergoing extensive cleaning and pest removal until Jan. 9, a company spokesperson confirmed to Bring Me The News.

The "pest problem" requires “urgent and aggressive remediation," the spokesperson said, adding that the "health and safety of our patients, customers and team members is our top priority. 

The Walgreens is the only traditional, full-service pharmacy in downtown St. Paul. 

"To help ensure minimal disruption for our patients and customers, our teams will direct them to nearby Walgreens locations for their prescription needs and other pharmacy services," the company said. 

