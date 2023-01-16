St. Paul woman, 82, killed in head-on crash with semi

An 82-year-old St. Paul woman was killed in a head-on collision with a semi in Pine County Friday afternoon.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report identifies the victim as Rosemary Ann Lundquist.

The crash happened on Hwy. 23 near Cross Park Road in Brook Park Township just before 12:30 p.m., with the report saying Lundquist was heading westbound when she shifted her Toyota Camry into the eastbound lane, hitting an oncoming Express semi truck head-on.

The driver of the semi, a 64-year-old man from Brook Park, Minnesota, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash. Road conditions were dry at the time, according to the State Patrol.

The crash is being investigated.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.