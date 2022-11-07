Skip to main content
St. Paul woman killed after hitting deer on I-94 in Wisconsin

The crash happened Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County.

A St. Paul woman was killed western Wisconsin Saturday after hitting a deer and crashing into another car.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 43-year-old Jessica Love was driving her Honda Civic in the left lane eastbound in St. Croix County just before 6 a.m. when she struck the deer. 

Her car became disabled and was hit by an oncoming Toyota RAV-4. The Toyota rolled several times before coming to a rest in the median.

Responders arrived to find the Honda empty and still in the left lane. Love was ejected from the car and found in a nearby ditch.

Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the Toyota, including the 62-year-old driver from Hudson, Wisconsin, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. 

