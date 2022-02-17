St. Paul: Woman killed in Wednesday night shooting

A woman was found with a gunshot wound in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Wednesday night.

St. Paul Police Department.

St. Paul police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of Payne Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

Officers found a woman suffering a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle at the scene.

She was taken to Regions Hospital, where she died a short time later, according to police.

No arrests have been made and no motive had been identified for the shooting as of Wednesday night.

An appeal for information has been issued, with SPPD spokesman Steve Linders saying it's possible that "whoever pulled the trigger disappeared into the neighborhoods."

Anyone with information should call police at 651-266-5650.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.