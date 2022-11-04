Skip to main content
St. Paul woman last seen in Mac-Groveland neighborhood found safe

St. Paul woman last seen in Mac-Groveland neighborhood found safe

The 47-year-old woman hadn't been seen since Oct. 23.

St. Paul Police Department

The 47-year-old woman hadn't been seen since Oct. 23.

A woman last seen in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood in St. Paul has been found safe.

St. Paul Police said 47-year-old Lou Vue was found on Thursday. 

Vue was declared missing on Oct. 21 after she was last seen around the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue.

"Thank you to everyone who helped look for her and shared our post," the police department stated on social media.

It's not been revealed where Vue was found, nor where she has been for the past two weeks.

Bring Me The News reached out to police for more information.

