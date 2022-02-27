Owners of St. Paul's Moscow on the Hill voice support for Ukraine

Skip to main content

St. Paul's Moscow on the Hill voices support for Ukraine amid Russian invasion

The owners of Moscow on the Hill and Kramarczuk’s Sausage Company have expressed support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
Twin Cities businesses are voicing their support for Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Moscow on the Hill, a Russian restaurant in St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill neighborhood, took to Instagram Thursday to condemn violence by Russian forces and show solidarity with the citizens impacted by it.

The restaurant is owned by Marina and Naum Liberman, who opened Moscow on the Hill in 1997 after arriving from Russia.

"We stand with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters and firmly reject Russia's aggression against Ukraine," they posted.

“Having immigrated to the United States to escape Russian oppression almost 30 years ago, our hearts are heavy as we watch the Russia-Ukraine Conflict unfold,” the post reads.

“Please keep your Ukrainian-American and Russian-American neighbors in mind during this very tough time — many of whom have family back in Russia and Ukraine.”

Orest Kramarczuk, owner of Kramarczuk’s Sausage Company in Northeast Minneapolis, also wanted to show support for Ukraine.

Kramarczuk, whose parents moved to the U.S. from Ukraine as refugees in 1951, sparked the idea that on Friday saw numerous buildings and landmarks around Minneapolis lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Rainville then worked with the downtown council’s president to contact building owners.

Over the weekend, Capella Tower, U.S. Bank Stadium, IDS Center, Target Field, and Target Center all lit up in blue and yellow. 

And on Saturday evening, a crowd of Ukrainians gathering on the Lowry Bridge in Minneapolis to sing the Ukrainian national anthem.

