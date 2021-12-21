Staffer at Park High School resigns amid racism investigation

Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Staffer at South Washington County Schools resigns amid racism investigation
Staffer at South Washington County Schools resigns amid racism investigation

The staff member has not been identified.
The staff member has not been identified.

An unidentified staff member at Park High School in Cottage Grove has resigned after being accused of using racist language. 

A statement provided to Bring Me The News by South Washington County Schools confirmed the situation, though specifics were not provided.  

"Last week, we received several complaints from students against a staff member. We responded immediately and the individual was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a district investigation. The staff member has since resigned and is no longer employed by South Washington County Schools," the district's statement reads. 

The district spokesperson noted that state privacy laws do not allow the sharing of additional information about the situation. 

According to WCCO-TV, Park High School's Black Student Union organized a walkout on Monday, with a students alleging to the TV station that there have been "countless racially motivated incidents," including an allegation of a teacher calling a student the n-word. 

"We should not have to carry the emotional burden of being responsible for educating the general school population about the use of the n-word. Our job as students is to be educated, not to be educators," Nia Tolefree, a student speaker, said during Monday's gathering outside the school

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

5th MN school staff member dies after getting COVID-19 at work

The staff member's identity has not been released.

Screen Shot 2020-06-29 at 11.54.13 AM
MN News

North St. Paul teacher being investigated for alleged racist behavior

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

Screen Shot 2021-11-23 at 8.46.26 AM
MN News

School board walks out amid angry scenes at meeting over racism in Prior Lake

The meeting grew tense after the board heard from multiple student speakers.

Mapleton
MN News

Racism allegations grab headlines in small town Minnesota

An in-school incident led to more disputes at a football game and a subsequent protest.

covid, schools
MN Coronavirus

Unvaccinated students, staff urged to take COVID-19 test 'at least once a week'

The recommendation is for students and staff, regardless of symptoms.

Screen Shot 2020-09-22 at 8.22.07 AM
MN Coronavirus

School near Duluth has 'high number' of people with COVID-19 symptoms

Wrenshall School District is moving to full distance learning.

classroom
MN Coronavirus

Take a look at St. Paul Public Schools' back-to-school planning

Families will have the option for distance learning no matter what the state decides.

Proctor football
MN News

Proctor cancels football season amid 'student misconduct' investigation

Details of the alleged misconduct have not been provided by authorities.