Standoff in Prior Lake: Man assaulted officer, broke into home

A standoff that began following an incident at Kwik Trip in Prior Lake Friday afternoon was still ongoing at 5:45 p.m., according to an update from city officials.

Details are limited, but the city says officers were called to the Kwik Trip at 16751 Fish Point Road at 1:20 p.m. about a man digging through a dumpster. The city says an officer attempting to identify the man was assaulted, with the man then running from the scene before breaking into a nearby home.

Residents inside are believed to have fled the home.

"Please stay out of the area. We will keep updated as the situation unfolds," city officials said, speaking specifically about "the area around Blind Lake Trail and Windsor Lane.

