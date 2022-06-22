Standoff in St. Michael continues late Wednesday afternoon

A lengthy standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect in St. Michael is ongoing.

At a 4 p.m. press conference Wednesday, Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said communication with the suspect, who continues to be uncooperative and aggressive, is "sporadic at best"."

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident began at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday when deputies were sent to check on a gun complaint at a residence at 599 Central Avenue West. The 911 caller reported that a man and woman were arguing and that the man was armed with a rifle.

The suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, is known to local law enforcement and has active arrest warrants for domestic assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

Deringer said the woman and three children who live with Gardas are safe, with the last child walking out of the home around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Gardas has fired several rounds at officers, Deringer said, but no injuries have occurred. Law enforcement believe the suspect is in possession of a long gun and a handgun.

Road closures and evacuations remain in effect in the surrounding area.

"We continue to work for a peaceful resolution to this incident," Deringer said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.