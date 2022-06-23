Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities.

In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. The release does not say who shot Gardas.

All law enforcement officers are uninjured, according to the statement. Further details are expected to be made available at a press conference Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident began at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday when deputies were sent to check on a gun complaint at a residence at 599 Central Ave. W. The 911 caller reported that a man and woman were arguing and that the man was armed with a rifle.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said Gardas had fired several rounds at officers and was continuing to be uncooperative and aggressive.

A woman and three children had been able to safely leave the home, Deringer said.

More information is expected Thursday.