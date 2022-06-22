Skip to main content
Standoff in St. Michael: Man 'fired several rounds' at officers

The standoff began Tuesday and continues Wednesday.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

A standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect in Saint Michael has been ongoing since Tuesday. 

According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, the incident began at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday when deputies were sent to check on a gun complaint at 599 Central Ave. W. The 911 caller reported that a man and woman were arguing and that the man was armed with a rifle. 

The standoff continues Wednesday, with the sheriff's office saying the area has been evacuated "due to the volatile nature" of the incident. Gardas has "fired several rounds" at law enforcement, the sheriff's office said. 

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, who has active arrest warrants for domestic assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. 

People are urged to avoid the area and several roads around the scene have been blocked off. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

