Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities

The standoff has been active since Monday evening.

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

The standoff has been active since Monday evening.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening.

The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday. 

A perimeter has been set up around the house and negotiators are attempting to make contact with the individual. 

The Kandiyohi and Meeker County SWAT team is being assisted by other SWAT teams from McLeod County, Hutchinson police and Wright County. 

No further information is available as the scene remains active Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

