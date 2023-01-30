Skip to main content
State: Beltrami County Jail conditions present imminent risk of 'life-threatening harm'

The state is taking action to force changes at the Beltrami County Jail.

Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center in Bemidji, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

Beltrami County Jail staff attempted to prevent and delay inmates from accessing emergency medical care, according to new findings from the Minnesota Department of Corrections. 

On Friday, the DOC placed the Bemidji facility's license on conditional status and ordered the county to reduce the jail's population by Wednesday. 

“As the licensing authority, out of immediate concern for the safety of both staff and the people in custody, I’ve ordered the Beltrami County Jail to reduce the licensed capacity of the facility,” DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell stated. “When life safety is an issue, we must take swift and decisive action." 

The state began investigating a complaint against the jail last week after an inmate's emergency medical care was delayed following a suicide attempt. 

"While investigating the complaint, the DOC discovered multiple violations of minimum staffing levels, attempts to prevent medical transport for emergency care and delay of medical transport for emergency care — despite direction from medical staff that the care was clinically indicated. These violations are in direct violation of the state’s jail standards," the state shared in a news release Monday. 

Additionally, the DOC's ongoing investigation found jail staff failed to conduct timely well-being checks immediately preceding the Jan. 24 suicide attempt. 

Hardel Sherrell's death inside the Beltrami County Jail in 2018 brought lawmakers to reform state jail standards in 2021

