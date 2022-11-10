Construction on I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is complete

A $350 million-dollar improvement project on Interstate-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is complete after three years of construction.

The project wrapped this season with work on the six-mile stretch of highway from St. Michael to Albertville and the 15-mile stretch from Monticello to Clearwater.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation on Thursday announced all lanes, accesses, bridges and rest areas are now open along the entire corridor.

The full reconstruction project added a lane of traffic in both directions on I-94 between Highway 610 in Maple Grove and Highway 101 Rogers, bringing the 39-mile section to eight lanes.

Highway capacity was also expanded in other parts of the corridor, with four-lane stretches expanded to six lanes.

Improvements for freight drivers include additional parking spaces at the Elm Creek Rest Area and upgrades at the Enfield Rest Area.

Improvements aimed at easing congestion and improving safety include a new diverging diamond interchange in Dayton and replaced bridges in St. Michael and Albertville.