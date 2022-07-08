Skip to main content
State law enforcement to 'step up' presence in Minneapolis

State law enforcement to 'step up' presence in Minneapolis

It comes in the wake of a turbulent Fourth of July in the city.

Credit: Chad Davis via Flickr

It comes in the wake of a turbulent Fourth of July in the city.

State law enforcement presence in Minneapolis will be stepped up following a chaotic end to Fourth of July.

High-profile incidents saw seven people shot following informal fireworks gatherings at Boom Island Park, and large groups firing fireworks at people, vehicles, and buildings in downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Department and Minneapolis Parks Police told Bring Me The News that no arrests have been made in any of the incidents as of Thursday, with police and city leaders blaming a large volume of 911 calls dragging officers to other scenes.

Gov. Tim Walz said in an ensuing press conference that he would continue to provide state law enforcement resources in the city. On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced that it will "significantly increase its presence" in the Twin Cities in response "to an increase in criminal activity and street racing this past weekend."

“We have seen dangerous activity escalate in the Twin Cities metro region in the last few weeks,” Harrington said. "The Department of Public safety – including the BCA and MSP [State Patrol] – are continuing to work in partnership bringing together our state, local and federal agencies to hold offenders accountable and to keep our communities safe."

Two DPS divisions have already been operating to tackle violent crime in Minneapolis and the surrounding cities, which Walz points out has led to a drop in violent crime in the city compared to 2021, albeit still much higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The DPS has received $4 million from Walz to boost its presence, which the DPS argues is yielding results.

It says that since April, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has "opened 93 cases, made 171 arrests and seized 109 firearms in Minneapolis," after it assigned 12 state investigators and a criminal analyst to assist with homicide and gun crime investigations in Minneapolis until September 22.

Meanwhile Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, says Twin Cities residents can expect to see an enhanced presence on the roads Friday and Saturday, with the patrol adding an extra 20 troopers and patrol helicopters to crack down on street racing in the metro, primarily in Minneapolis.

This is in additional to the troopers the patrol has already assigned to "high crime areas" to help Minneapolis Police Department, with four troopers in two squad cars carrying out "high visibility patrols" in assigned areas, though they do not respond to 911 calls.

Next Up

minneapolis police
MN News

State law enforcement to 'step up' presence in Minneapolis

It comes in the wake of a turbulent Fourth of July in the city.

Cherry picker boom truck
MN News

Worker critical after being hit by semi while trimming trees in Bloomington

The man was working from a boom truck on the side of the road when a semi-tractor trailer struck it.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 7.45.25 PM
MN News

No arrests after alley shooting injures four near St. Cloud State campus

The youngest victim is 15-years-old.

Sun
MN Weather

At 6:15 a.m. Friday, 99% of humankind will see sunlight

The quirk of geography and astronomy happens Friday morning.

R-Pelican point
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Get the home and access to Lake Minnetonka's beautiful shoreline

Mingle with other residents at the Pelican Point common area

derek chauvin
MN News

Chauvin sentenced to over 20 years for violating George Floyd's federal civil rights

He already is serving 22½ years in prison after he was found guilty of murder charges in a state case.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Retro 'Barbie House' bungalow hits the market for $250k in St. Cloud

Bold colors and patterns are paired with retro furnishings in this St. Cloud peculiarity.

image
Minnesota Life

Young loon reunites with mother on Twin Cities lake after rescue from fishing litter

Rescuers say the loon's story highlights the threat of improperly disposed fishing tackle on Minnesota lakes.

Pixabay - water surface
WI News

Body recovered in Mississippi River in Wisconsin

The woman has been identified as a 61-year-old woman from Independence, Wisconsin.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 5

Figures are now being reported weekly in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 12.50.06 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Tributes pour in after Rochester comic shop owner's death from sudden illness

Craig Cotten died Monday after becoming hospitalized in late June.

lightning
MN Weather

Tropical-like thunderstorms today, Sunday storms could be severe

Slow-moving thunderstorms could dump heavy rain with frequent lightning Thursday.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 2.39.42 PM
MN News

Here's why you can expect to see more state police in Minneapolis

The State Patrol will conduct more patrols starting Thursday, while the Minnesota BCA will become more heavily involved in investigations.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

15-year-old boy fatally shot on New Year's Eve in Minneapolis

It brings the homicide total in 2021 in Minneapolis to 95.

MN News

Law enforcement to step up presence in downtown Mpls. this weekend

City leaders said Friday that Hennepin County will double the number of sheriff's deputies and extend shifts this weekend in downtown Minneapolis. Also looking to curb problems, the county is debating tougher penalties for problematic clubs, staggering or extending bar closing times, or providing more late-night food options.

Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 1.11.05 PM
MN News

MPD chief 'confident' officers will still show up after Question 2 vote

Arradondo held a press conference Wednesday in which he urged for a 'No' vote.

Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 7.40.41 AM
MN News

Man in early 20s killed in Minneapolis drive-by shooting

It happened in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Minnesota files civil rights charge against Minneapolis Police Department

It comes following the death of George Floyd on Monday, May 25.

50688009702_95bbda1564_k
MN News

Gov. Walz to call up National Guard to protect Minnesota Capitol

It comes after threats have been reportedly been made ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

2 in critical condition after shooting in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside

It came after reports of shots fired in a parking lot.