State Patrol: 6-year-old girl hit, killed on Highway 169

The girl was on the highway when she was struck.

The girl was on the highway when she was struck.

A six-year-old child was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened Thursday at 10:47 p.m. on Highway 169 near Twilight Road in Kathio Township, near Onamia. 

A 48-year-old woman from Garrison was driving a GMC Acadia south on Highway 169 when she hit the 6-year-old girl, who has been identified as Unique Sincere Beaulieu of Onamia.

"The child was on the highway in the path of the GMC and was struck," the State Patrol says. 

Unique was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No other details about why the child was on the highway have been released. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

