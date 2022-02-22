Police ID victim in fatal crash that closed part of Hwy. 169 Monday

The Minnesota State Patrol has revealed more details about the deadly crash that closed a portion of Highway 169 in the west metro Monday.

Stephen J. Olson. 64, was behind the wheel of the 2004 Ford Explorer, the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to the incident report. He was heading southbound on Highway 169 around 12:20 p.m. when his vehicle "made contact with" the highway wall to the left, south of I-394.

The SUV then continued to travel south, eventually rolling, the State Patrol said.

Olson, of Medicine Lake, died at the scene, according to the report. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which shut down the southbound lanes for about three hours that afternoon.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.