Skip to main content
State Patrol details fatal crash that shut down portion of Highway 169 Monday

State Patrol details fatal crash that shut down portion of Highway 169 Monday

The one-vehicle crash happened around 12:20 p.m.

MnDOT camera

The one-vehicle crash happened around 12:20 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol has revealed more details about the deadly crash that closed a portion of Highway 169 in the west metro Monday.

Stephen J. Olson. 64, was behind the wheel of the 2004 Ford Explorer, the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to the incident report. He was heading southbound on Highway 169 around 12:20 p.m. when his  vehicle "made contact with" the highway wall to the left, south of I-394. 

The SUV then continued to travel south, eventually rolling, the State Patrol said.

Olson, of Medicine Lake, died at the scene, according to the report. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which shut down the southbound lanes for about three hours that afternoon.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

hwy 169 crash mndot camera screengrab feb 21 2022 crop
MN News

Police ID victim in fatal crash that closed part of Hwy. 169 Monday

The one-vehicle crash happened around 12:20 p.m.

274057784_3194799410785165_5859568764622576438_n
MN News

After racist incidents, St. Louis Park HS won't compete against New Prague

This will last at least through the spring 2022 season.

flickr covid healt care worker coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 22

COVID hospitalizations, which were more than 1,500 in January, have dipped to 634 in Minnesota.

273053140_945923359407381_8515569735659506671_n
MN News

Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-35 south of Twin Cities

Big problems on the roads.

maple grove fire
MN News

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at northwest Twin Cities home

There are no fire hydrants in the area.

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Two correctional officers injured by inmate at Stillwater prison

It's the second such attack in less than a month.

Town and Country Club St. Paul
MN Property

St. Thomas offers to buy historic Town & Country Club golf course for $61.4M

The university needs land to build new Division I sports facilities.

ambulance
MN News

Trucker dies after crashing into jackknifed semi trailer on I-35

The crash happened on an icy stretch of I-35 in southern Minnesota.

police lights squad car
MN News

$5K reward to find drive-by shooter who injured woman in Golden Valley

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Snow totals from Monday; how much will Twin Cities get today?

Snow is expected to be heavy at times.

north dakota pileup
MN News

Videos show aftermath of large pileup near Fargo in Monday blizzard

Fourteen vehicles were involved in the pileup.

Mike Smith
MN Vikings

Vikings finalize coaching staff with 5 additions

A new offensive coordinator and a former Packers coach are the final additions to Kevin O'Connell's staff.

Related

hwy 169 crash mndot camera screengrab feb 21 2022 crop
MN News

Update: Highway 169 reopens after fatal crash in Twin Cities

The southbound lanes of the highway remained closed into the afternoon.

State Patrol
MN News

Twin Cities woman killed in crash on metro highway

It happened in Spring Lake Park Township Sunday afternoon.

MN News

State Patrol IDs victim of fatal crash that shut down Hwy. 55

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

hwy 52 mndot camera 12-15-2021
MN News

1 person killed in chain reaction crash involving 6 vehicles

A total of 11 people were involved in the wreck.

state patrol
MN News

Georgia man killed in crash on wintry Twin Cities highway

The State Patrol said the road was snowy and icy at the time of the wreck.

unsplash police lights squad partial crop
MN News

1 dead in crash on I-94 in downtown St. Paul

The State Patrol says he drifted from the right-hand lane to the median and hit the wall.

Screen Shot 2020-09-25 at 8.28.11 AM
MN News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 169 in Hopkins

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

state patrol
MN News

Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Zumbrota.