State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western MN crash

A deadly crash Saturday in western Minnesota was caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to new information posted by the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the crash report, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a Honda Element northbound on County Road 21 in Big Stone County when he "failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 12" and struck a Lincoln MKX that was westbound on Highway 12.

The driver of the Lincoln, identified as 70-year-old Darryl Donald Klapel, of Ortonville, was killed in the crash. The 71-year-old woman in the passenger seat was taken to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls with unknown injuries.

The driver who allegedly ran the stop sign was also taken to Sanford Hospital with unknown injuries.

Alcohol did not factor in the crash and road conditions were dry, the State Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday, with the official location being in Odessa Township, or a few miles east of Ortonville.

Preliminary data from the state's traffic safety department shows 126 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 151 at the same point last year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.