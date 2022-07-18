3 people killed in vehicle crushed between semis identified

Skip to main content
State Patrol identifies 3 people killed in vehicle crushed between semis in Moorhead

All three died at the scene when a semi slammed into their vehicle that was stopped in a construction zone.

Credit: Hunter Nelson

The three Twin Cities area residents killed in a crash in Moorhead last Friday have been identified as Robert C. Correll, 65, of Ham Lake, Linda M. Correll, 63, of Hame Lake, and Shirley A. Gatzke, 89, of Blaine. 

All three died at the scene of the crash on westbound Interstate in a construction zone around 2 p.m. 

The Minnesota State Patrol said the trio was in a Ford Edge and stopped behind a semi-trailer in a construction zone when another semi rear-ended their vehicle, pushing it into the rear of the semi ahead of them. 

The driver of one of the semis is a 58-year-old man from Wells, Minnesota, and the other driver is a 49-year-old man of unknown location. 

The crash report does not say which semi driver caused the crash. 

