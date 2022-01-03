State Patrol locates 'possible driver' of hit-and-run that killed child

Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
State Patrol locates 'possible driver' of hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn Center
State Patrol locates 'possible driver' of hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn Center

The 8-year-old girl reportedly wandered away from home before being struck by the driver.
Bring Me The News

The 8-year-old girl reportedly wandered away from home before being struck by the driver.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it has located the vehicle and the "possible driver" involved in a hit-and-run that killed an 8-year-old girl December 30. 

Eight-year-old Iliana Tasso was fatally struck by the driver of a white Nissan Rogue around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 30, on Highway 252 near 66th Avenue N. in Brooklyn Center. The driver fled southbound on Hwy. 252, according to the State Patrol. 

The "possible driver" involved in the incident "is cooperating with investigators," the State Patrol said Monday, noting that the case is actively being investigated. 

Tasso died at the scene, the incident report indicates. The girl's mother told KARE 11 that she tucked Iliana into bed and had fallen asleep herself, only to awake a few minutes later to her daughter being gone. Iliana had autism and was known to wander away, her mother told KSTP-TV

The possible driver has not been identified and formal criminal charges have not been filed as of this writing. 

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run is urged to contact the State Patrol at 763-279-4569. 

