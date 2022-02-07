Skip to main content
State Patrol reveals new details about SUV that fled fatal hit-and-run in Maplewood

The vehicle was last seen at the Hwy. 10/61 exit from westbound I-94.

MN State Patrol

The vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in on Highway 120 in Maplewood Sunday night was a Mitsubishi Outlander, the Minnesota State Patrol announced Monday. 

More specifically, the suspect vehicle is a 2015-2020 silver-colored Outlander (like the one pictured at the top of the story) that has front-end and driver's side damage from the impact that killed 65-year-old Eri Nakamura, of Oakdale. 

According to crash report, Nakamura was walking on the southbound shoulder of Highway 120 (Century Avenue) in Maplewood when she was struck south of 5th Street at around 7:43 p.m.

"State Patrol dispatchers were able to track the vehicle [leaving] the scene. It made its way [south] on Century, went westbound on I-94 then exited at Highway 61," the State Patrol said. 

But dispatchers couldn't track it further.

That means the vehicle's last known location was here: 

Anyone with information is urged to call State Patrol investigators at 651-539-1151.

