Twin Cities woman killed in crash on metro highway

An unbelted passenger died in a crash on a southwest Twin Cities metro highway Sunday.

Tuy Srey, 47, was one of five occupants in a Lexus NX that was traveling eastbound on County Road 8 in Spring Lake Township, just southeast of Jordan, around lunchtime, according to the State Patrol. At about 12:40 p.m. the driver of the Lexus "failed to stop at the stop sign" as County Road 8 crosses Highway 13, the incident report says.

A Chevy Impala, heading north on the highway, then crashed into the Lexus.

Srey, of Savage, was taken to HCMC. She was later pronounced dead, the State Patrol said.

The driver of the Chevy, a 22-year-old from Montgomery, was uninjured. He was that vehicle's only occupant. The 33-year-old driver of the Lexus also did not suffer any injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the State Patrol says alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor.

In addition to Srey, there were three other passengers in the Lexus:

22-year-old male from Savage — non-life-threatening injuries

18-year-old male from Savage — no injuries

51-year-old male from Savage — no injuries

All three had a seat belt on at the time of the crash.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.