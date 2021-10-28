State reveals which MN schools have had the most COVID-19 cases

Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
State reveals which Minnesota schools have had the most COVID-19 cases
State reveals which Minnesota schools have had the most COVID-19 cases

The data is recorded in two-week increments and is displayed within specific ranges.
Credit: Minnesota Department of Education, Facebook

Based on data released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday, the largest COVID-19 outbreak reported by a school district this year (since Sept. 5) was a six-week burst at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School. 

According to the data, the middle school located at 901 1st Street South in Sauk Rapids reported 20-29 infections Sept. 5-18, followed by 60-69 more infections Sept. 19-Oct. 2. The school then reported a further 10-19 cases Oct. 3-16 for a total range (specifics are not provided by the state) of 90-117 cases. 

The second largest outbreak, based on the data provided by the health department, took place at New Prague Middle School between Sept. 5 and Oct. 2. The school reported between 60-78 cases (they only provide ranges) during that four-week stretch. 

You can find the data in full right here. Once you get to the link, click "Cases in Pre-K through Grade 12 School Buildings, by County" to see the full list. 

Based on two-week increments, these are the schools that reported the most cases. 

60-69 cases during a two-week period

Sauk-Rapids Rice Middle School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

50-59 cases during a two-week period

No schools meet this criteria

40-49 cases during a two-week period

Forest Lake Area High School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

New Prague Middle School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

30-39 cases during a two-week period

Bagley Secondary School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Blue Earth Area Secondary - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Prairie View Elementary School (Otsego) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice Senior High - Sept. 5-18

Zimmerman High School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

20-29 cases during a two-week period

Albany Area Middle School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Anoka Middle School for the Arts - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Avon Elementary - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Bagley Elementary - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Becker Senior High - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Cambridge-Isanti High School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Centennial Middle (Lino Lakes) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Cherry Elementary (Iron) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Cherry Secondary (Iron) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Delano High School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Fairmont High School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Forestview Middle (Baxter) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Kennedy Elementary (Willmar) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Lakeville South High - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

New Prague Middle - Sept. 5-18

New Prague Senior High - Sept. 5-18 and Sept. 19-Oct. 2

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (NRHEG) Secondary - Oct. 3-16

Owatonna Middle School - Sept. 5-18 and Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Parnassus Preparatory School (Maple Grove) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Pequot Lakes Senior High - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Pleasant View Elementary (Sauk Rapids) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Providence Academy (Plymouth) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Sauk Centre Middle - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Sauk Centre Secondary - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School - Sept. 5-18

St. Francis Middle - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

St. Michael-Albertville Middle East - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Willmar Senior High - Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Note: There are hundreds of schools that have reported 5-9 or 10-19 cases in a given two-week period. 

