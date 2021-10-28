State reveals which MN schools have had the most COVID-19 cases

State reveals which Minnesota schools have had the most COVID-19 cases
Based on data released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday, the largest COVID-19 outbreak reported by a school district this year (since Sept. 5) was a six-week burst at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School.
According to the data, the middle school located at 901 1st Street South in Sauk Rapids reported 20-29 infections Sept. 5-18, followed by 60-69 more infections Sept. 19-Oct. 2. The school then reported a further 10-19 cases Oct. 3-16 for a total range (specifics are not provided by the state) of 90-117 cases.
The second largest outbreak, based on the data provided by the health department, took place at New Prague Middle School between Sept. 5 and Oct. 2. The school reported between 60-78 cases (they only provide ranges) during that four-week stretch.
You can find the data in full right here. Once you get to the link, click "Cases in Pre-K through Grade 12 School Buildings, by County" to see the full list.
Based on two-week increments, these are the schools that reported the most cases.
60-69 cases during a two-week period
Sauk-Rapids Rice Middle School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
50-59 cases during a two-week period
No schools meet this criteria
40-49 cases during a two-week period
Forest Lake Area High School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
New Prague Middle School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
30-39 cases during a two-week period
Bagley Secondary School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Blue Earth Area Secondary - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Prairie View Elementary School (Otsego) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice Senior High - Sept. 5-18
Zimmerman High School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
20-29 cases during a two-week period
Albany Area Middle School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Anoka Middle School for the Arts - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Avon Elementary - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Bagley Elementary - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Becker Senior High - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Cambridge-Isanti High School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Centennial Middle (Lino Lakes) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Cherry Elementary (Iron) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Cherry Secondary (Iron) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Delano High School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Fairmont High School - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Forestview Middle (Baxter) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Kennedy Elementary (Willmar) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Lakeville South High - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
New Prague Middle - Sept. 5-18
New Prague Senior High - Sept. 5-18 and Sept. 19-Oct. 2
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (NRHEG) Secondary - Oct. 3-16
Owatonna Middle School - Sept. 5-18 and Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Parnassus Preparatory School (Maple Grove) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Pequot Lakes Senior High - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Pleasant View Elementary (Sauk Rapids) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Providence Academy (Plymouth) - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Sauk Centre Middle - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Sauk Centre Secondary - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School - Sept. 5-18
St. Francis Middle - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
St. Michael-Albertville Middle East - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Willmar Senior High - Sept. 19-Oct. 2
Note: There are hundreds of schools that have reported 5-9 or 10-19 cases in a given two-week period.