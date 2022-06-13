Skip to main content
State takes over operations at troubled Pine Island nursing home

State takes over operations at troubled Pine Island nursing home

Regulators say unpaid bills are threatening critical services for residents.

Pine Haven Care Center at 210 3rd St. NW, Pine Island, Minn. Source: Google Streetview.

Regulators say unpaid bills are threatening critical services for residents.

State health officials were granted an emergency court order Friday to assume control of a Pine Island nursing home. 

The regulatory action taken at Pine Haven Care Center comes amid concerns about residents' safety after an investigation revealed deep financial troubles and other management issues at the 70-bed nursing home.  

The facility, approximately 20 minutes northwest of Rochester, currently has 52 residents. 

“This rare step is one we do not take lightly, but the evidence indicated a need for immediate action to ensure that residents are safe and continue to receive essential services,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a statement Monday.

A complaint prompted the state health department to open an investigation at Pine Haven in late May, according the court documents. State investigators uncovered a pattern of financial mismanagement, including past due accounts and failures to pay employee wages and service vendors in a timely manner. 

Court documents and health inspection records also detail an array of non-compliance issues at Pine Haven. 

Last month, a resident with a peanut allergy suffered anaphylaxis after being served food containing peanuts, according to court documents. 

A facility inspection conducted last year detailed neglected building maintenance, misuse of psychotropic medications, unsanitary equipment and other failures in providing both personal and medical care to residents. 

Court order 

Ramsey County Judge Leonardo Castro granted the temporary court order Friday afternoon and regulators took over operations on Saturday. 

Under the arrangement, called a receivership, the state health department becomes responsible for the nursing home's operations and finances. Receiverships cannot last longer than 18 months, according to state law. 

Pathway Health, a professional management organization, has been appointed to oversee day-to-day operations at Pine Haven during the receivership, according to MDH. 

Receiverships are designed to respond to the most serious health and safety issues in nursing homes and are rarely sought by health regulators in Minnesota. 

Last year, MDH took control of the Twin City Gardens Nursing Home in Minneapolis, however, prior to that, a receivership action had not been taken since 2015. 

Marcus Parence, Pine Haven's chief executive officer and administrator, could not be immediately reached for comment. 

On Monday, an MDH spokesperson said the state agency's investigation is ongoing. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 3.19.11 PM
MN News

State takes over operations at troubled Pine Island nursing home

Regulators say unpaid bills are threatening critical services for residents.

Flickr - Lake Minnetonka boat - Greg Gjerdingen
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise: Let's go boating

Steady management can help navigate through choppy economic waters

tequila-ge7b1eec5c_1280
MN Food & Drink

Smack Shack, Lexington owners to open new 'tequila focused' restaurant

It'll open in the North Loop next year.

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 12.59.27 PM
Minnesota Life

Gallery: Design concepts unveiled for Mississippi River Learning Center

Proposals for the St. Paul destination include a canopy walk, a rooftop garden cafe and the creation of a new, visitor-friendly island.

classroom
MN News

E-learning day Tuesday for 14 Minneapolis schools without air-con

Heat advisories have been issued for Hennepin County ahead of Tuesday's high temperatures and humidity.

Tylor Butterfly
MN News

Appeal to find a young father's killer after investigators 'come up empty'

Tylor Butterfly died in a shooting in St. Paul's North End.

Navy rescue
MN News

USS Minneapolis-St. Paul crew saves boater on US-Canada border

The Navy ship, commissioned in Duluth, was traveling on the St. Lawrence River when the rescue happened.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 13

The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has dropped to below 25.

heat wave - summer - hot - weather
MN Weather

'Feels like' temp could surge past 100 in the Twin Cities Tuesday

This may be a taste of what could be a longer heat wave beginning this weekend.

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 9.16.27 AM
MN Food & Drink

New fried chicken restaurant opens in south Minneapolis

"We do fried chicken and fries. We don't mess around."

Lake Nokomis
MN Food & Drink

New vendor sought to replace Sandcastle at Lake Nokomis

Sandcastle will close at the end of the summer season.

Screen Shot 2022-05-18 at 12.54.22 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Opening of new wrap-around movie theater at MOA delayed until July

B&B Theaters was originally set to open the new theater in mid-June.

Related

MN News

'Dire management problems' prompt state to take over Minneapolis nursing home

twin city gardens
MN News

In rare move, MDH takes control of Minneapolis nursing home

The temporary receivership is to ensure resident safety.

MN News

State takes over management of two nursing homes in financial straits

MN Health

U.S. Senate committee identifies 11 troubled nursing homes in MN

6 out of the 11 identified are in the Twin Cities metro.

long term care elderly
MN News

Visitors welcome: Minnesota eases visitation rules at long-term care facilities

The new guidance only restricts visitors for residents in certain situations.

MN News

Health dept. blames Bemidji nursing home for resident's death

The victim fell and hit her head while being moved with a mechanical lift.

Screen Shot 2020-10-14 at 7.10.42 AM
MN Coronavirus

National Guard sent to 2 MN nursing homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks

The outbreaks have resulted in staffing shortages.

MN News

Report: Feds investigating St. Paul nursing home over ventilator deaths

Reports say at least three residents have died due to alleged neglect.