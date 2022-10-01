State to help 44 Minnesota gas stations add E15 pumps

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture on Friday announced a new $6.4 million grant program to help 44 local gas stations offer more biofuel options at the pump.

The Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program will award grants ranging from $83,000 to $199,000 to help gas stations expedite the upgrades needed to dispense Unleaded 88, according to the announcement.

Unleaded 88, also known as E15, contains 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline.

Investments eligible for grant dollars include upgrades such as new petroleum dispensers and fuel storage tanks.

“These grants help the local economy by giving drivers more economical options at the gas pump and increasing access to homegrown fuel that comes from Minnesota farmers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “We’re also helping our environment when we increase the use of ethanol blends that burn cleaner than fossil fuels."

The program is funded through the Minnesota Legislature and Minnesota Corn.

The 2022-2023 grantees include: