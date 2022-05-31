Skip to main content
Statewide student walk-out planned to protest gun violence

A march and rally are also planned in downtown Minneapolis.

Minnesota students are planning to stage a walk-out Tuesday afternoon in protest of gun violence. 

Youth activists are encouraging students across Minnesota to participate in the walk-out, planned for 12:30 p.m., in the wake of the mass elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which saw 19 children and two teachers shot dead by an 18-year-old with an AR-15 style rifle.

In Minneapolis, a rally will be held by students who plan to advocate for more mental health resources and further restrictions on guns.

MN Teen Activists, a large youth-led community organizing group, says a press conference is planned at 1 p.m. before students march from Gold Medal Park to U.S. Bank Stadium, where they will hold a rally at 2:15 p.m.

"We all deserve to feel safe and protected while buying weekly groceries, or going to school to learn and build a future for ourselves," MN Teen Activists stated. "It is not normal to continue to have to mourn others whose lives were cut short." 

On Friday, Minneapolis Public Schools officials sent a message to parents, saying the district respects to the students' First Amendment right to peacefully assemble and will not discipline students for the act of peaceful protesting. 

"While MPS echoes the calls from students and many others for an end to gun violence, this event is not sanctioned by or affiliated with Minneapolis Public Schools," the district stated. 

"We acknowledge that our students and community have been deeply affected by the events in Uvalde, Texas, as well as the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd," the district continued. 

Numerous youth-led protests have occurred across the country since last week's mass shooting. 

