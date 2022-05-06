Skip to main content
Stearns County 19-year-old ejected in airborne car crash

The young man was able to flag down a passerby for help.

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

A 19-year-old driver had a lucky escape in central Minnesota after he was thrown from his vehicle after it went airborne and rolled on the ground.

The Avon man was able to flag down a passing motorist for help after the car crash west of St. Cloud Thursday night. 

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, he driving a 2002 Pontiac Sunfire northbound on County Road 10 when he left the road near 390th Street and hit a field approach, which launched the vehicle through the air before landing and rolling. 

At some point during the crash, the teen was ejected from the car. 

He was treated by medics from Albany and Melrose before being airlifted on a Life Link helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital. His current condition was not provided by the sheriff's office. 

"Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash," the sheriff's office said. 

The crash was reported at 11:20 p.m. in Krain Township. 

