Steve Sviggum resigns as U of M Board of Regents vice chair

He attracted criticism after speculating if 'diversity' was behind the declining enrollment at the Morris campus.

Steve Sviggum has announced his resignation as the vice chair of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents.

Sviggum confirmed he would step down from his role in a letter Tuesday to chair Ken Powell, which comes after he attracted criticism for questioning whether increased "diversity" at the U of M's Morris campus was behind declining enrollment.

His comments came at a meeting earlier this month, with Sviggum adding that he had received letters from two friends who allegedly said their children are not going to Morris "because it is too diverse of a campus."

The comments sparked backlash from student groups at the Morris campus, Native American groups, and some fellow board members, while Powell issued a statement in which he proclaimed: "Diversity is our strength."

In his letter to Powell, Sviggum said that following a meeting with Powell Saturday, "I have come to the realization that I should resign from the Vice Chairmanship effective immediately."

"I owe that position to my colleagues who have shown disapproval in my actions," he added.

Sviggum, who says he will remain on the Board of Regents until the end of his term in 2023, had apologized for the phrasing of his question and the "unintended hurt my questions may have caused, saying he his intent was to "foster discussion around the consistently declining enrollment."

He also appeared on the Henry Lake Show on WCCO-AM, apologizing for his "poorly chosen" words.

But shortly after appearing on Lake's show, an article appeared in conservative publication Alpha News in which Sviggum – who served 28 years as a Republican lawmaker in the Minnesota Legislature –  acknowledged that students of color at Morris could be upset by his comments, but criticized others calling for his resignation, blaming "identity politics" for the problems in the United States.

He said:

"If the far left doesn’t ruin it, identity politics will. The woke community, the liberal community, if I may be so bold as to say, has taken [my question] and jumped on it, They say it’s racist and sexist. That’s the community that says, ‘If you don’t think like me and you’re not part of the group, you don’t belong. You’re a bad guy, and we will destroy you."

This didn't go down well with Lake, who saw the Alpha News piece after had interviewed Sviggum for his show.

"So he attempted to placate me with an apology minutes before my show and now says this? He must resign. He is not sorry," Lake tweeted.

The drop in enrollment is not exclusive to the Morris campus, but part of a wider national trend that has seen college attendance fall since a peak in 2010.

The Morris campus currently has 1,068 students enrolled, of whom 54% are white, and 41% are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC)– including 32% who are Native American.

The Morris campus has a high proportion of Native American students because it offers free tuition to Native students (a legacy that goes back to the campus' former life as the American Indian Boarding School) and is the only four-year college in the upper-Midwest that qualifies for federal designation as a Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution.

Overall university enrollment has fallen 7.4% nationally over the past two years. While this is initially attributable to the pandemic, the trend has not arrested as the country emerges from the worst of COVID-19, with Forbes suggesting it comes as more people question the value of college.

