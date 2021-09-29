Stickers promoting white supremacist group found on St. Thomas campus

Police said a man walked on to campus and stuck them in about two dozen places.

About two dozen stickers bearing the iconography of a white supremacist group were placed around the University of St. Thomas campus early Monday morning.

The stickers, according to the St. Paul Police Department, were placed by a man who walked on to St. Thomas' grounds at around 3 a.m. They were found stuck on university property, as well as street signs and light poles along Cleveland, Summit and Cretin avenues.

St. Thomas sent an email to community members (posted here) following the discovery, saying the stickers "referenced a known white supremacist group" that is "known to engage in racist acts" throughout Minnesota and the U.S.

Police said the stickers bore the phrase "Patriotfront," the name of a group the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center consider to be a white supremacist collective. Earlier this month, the Hmong Cultural Center Museum in St. Paul was vandalized, with the suspects painting one of the group's known mottos on the front of the building.

The stickers were taken down, and the university said both its public safety department and St. Paul police are investigating.

On Tuesday, student groups held a rally to "stand against the hate." The university said it included about 200 students and featured a number of speakers.

"St. Thomas will not tolerate acts of racism and intolerance, or anything that stands against our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," the email to the community said. It described the person's actions as "hurtful" and "intended to instill fear and division."

A spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department said no arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning. The investigation into the Hmong museum vandalism, which the department previously described as a possible hate crime, continues as well, with no suspects in custody, the spokesperson added.