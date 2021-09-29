Stickers promoting white supremacist group found on St. Thomas campus

September 29, 2021
Publish date:

Stickers promoting white supremacist group placed around University of St. Thomas campus

Police said a man walked on to campus and stuck them in about two dozen places.
Author:
University St. Thomas - AlexiusHoratius - Wikimedia Commons

About two dozen stickers bearing the iconography of a white supremacist group were placed around the University of St. Thomas campus early Monday morning.

The stickers, according to the St. Paul Police Department, were placed by a man who walked on to St. Thomas' grounds at around 3 a.m. They were found stuck on university property, as well as street signs and light poles along Cleveland, Summit and Cretin avenues. 

St. Thomas sent an email to community members (posted here) following the discovery, saying the stickers "referenced a known white supremacist group" that is "known to engage in racist acts" throughout Minnesota and the U.S.

Police said the stickers bore the phrase "Patriotfront," the name of a group the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center consider to be a white supremacist collective. Earlier this month, the Hmong Cultural Center Museum in St. Paul was vandalized, with the suspects painting one of the group's known mottos on the front of the building.

The stickers were taken down, and the university said both its public safety department and St. Paul police are investigating. 

On Tuesday, student groups held a rally to "stand against the hate." The university said it included about 200 students and featured a number of speakers. 

"St. Thomas will not tolerate acts of racism and intolerance, or anything that stands against our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," the email to the community said. It described the person's actions as "hurtful" and "intended to instill fear and division."

A spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department said no arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning. The investigation into the Hmong museum vandalism, which the department previously described as a possible hate crime, continues as well, with no suspects in custody, the spokesperson added.

Next Up

University St. Thomas - AlexiusHoratius - Wikimedia Commons
MN News

Stickers promoting white supremacist group found on St. Thomas campus

Police said a man walked on to campus and stuck them in about two dozen places.

construction worker
MN News

Construction worker dies after being buried in trench in Lindstrom

The trench partially collapsed, burying the 48-year-old man.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

HealthPartners lays out timeline for how unvaccinated workers will lose their jobs

The health care provider specified the consequences for not getting vaccinated in an email to staff on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 9.09.59 AM
MN News

St. Cloud State student-athlete arrested over brutal assault of swimmer

The 20-year-old suspect is from Burnsville.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

2 dead, 3 injured in latest Minneapolis shootings

There have been 72 homicides in Minneapolis this year.

police lights
MN News

Major police chase of sex assault suspect armed with knife ends on Hwy. 65

There was numerous police squad cars involved in the chase.

Mounds view 7 - crime scene
MN News

Man, deputy involved in fatal Mounds View incident are identified

Officials have also identified the deputy involved.

FLickr - USFWS Midwest - white-tailed deer
MN News

CWD-positive farm in WI had shipped deer to 2 MN farms, DNR says

The Minnesota DNR's commissioner called the discovery "deeply concerning."

Dr Scott Jensen health freedom conference Sept 25 2021 screengrab
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen continues to tout unproven ivermectin as treatment for COVID

The gubernatorial candidate suggested skeptics "get some worms and have them creep out of your anus."

west st paul menards robbery suspect - crop
MN News

Twin Cities Menards worker opens store, finds armed man demanding cash

The suspect was already in the store when the employee got there at 4:30 a.m.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Buy or sell the Minnesota Vikings as a true contender?

The schedule is daunting, but the Vikings have a chance to show the world that they're the real deal.

Pixabay - footballs stock
MN News

School board won't comment on 'police investigation' involving football team

The Proctor School Board chair stated their policy during Monday's board meeting.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-05-23 at 9.08.48 AM
MN Coronavirus

University of St. Thomas latest to require vaccines for students, staff

The college had previously offered incentives to get vaccinated, but is now mandating them.

Street View - Mitchell Hamline campus - St Paul
MN News

COVID vaccinations required for students, faculty on Mitchell Hamline campus

The new policy goes into effect Aug. 1 and will last through the fall semester.

MN News

Justine Damond 'shrine' created by white supremacist group disposed of by Minneapolis police

Minneapolis police got rid of the memorial, which was placed outside a precinct.

third hof AFA murdock mn
MN News

Small MN city to vote on alleged white supremacist group's plan for meeting space

The Murdock City Council will vote Wednesday on a permit that would allow the Asatru Folk Assembly to open a place of assembly in the small town.

University of St. Thomas
MN News

University of St. Thomas to reopen campus June 15

The school will aim to fully reopen by Aug. 15.

ScreenshotForTarget
MN News

White supremacist flyers found at Hudson grocery stores

Residents say they have seen the flyers inside or in parking lots of at least three businesses

A black bear.
MN News

Jogger claims to have spotted black bear near University of St. Thomas

It's rare for black bears to get aggressive, according to the DNR.

MN News

Racist message left on student's door at University of St. Thomas

An investigation into the racism is underway.