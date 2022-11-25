Skip to main content
Stillwater police looking for suspect who stole vehicle with 1-year-old inside

The suspect abandoned the vehicle with the child still inside just 5 minutes after the theft.

Stillwater Police Department

Police are looking for the person who stole a vehicle with a 1-year-old child inside, then ditched the vehicle with the child still inside. 

The theft happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday near the 1400 block of Lydia Circle in Stillwater. The suspect left in the vehicle from theBensonDevelopment and went west. Five minutes later the vehicle was found abandoned behind a business on the 1700 block of Washington Ave. – just a few blocks to the southwest – with the child unharmed inside.  

"Witnesses described the suspect as a light skinned-dark male wearing a two-toned white hoodie and a medical mask," police said, noting that no assault occurred and the suspect is presumed to present no immediate threat to the public. 

The image of the suspect was taken from a home security system just moments before the theft on Wednesday.

"If you have information regarding this individual or if you have information related to the incident, you are urged to contact Detective Wulfing at 651-351-4918 or call 9-1-1 at any time," police said. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

